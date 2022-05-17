Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Spain Tennis
Gael Monfils, of France, returns the ball during a match against Carlos Gimeno Valero, of Spain, at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Monday, May 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
tennis

Monfils withdraws from French Open with heel injury

PARIS

Gael Monfils withdrew from the French Open on Monday because of an injury to his right heel that will require minor surgery.

Monfils, France's highest-ranked player at No. 22, said he has been hampered by the lesion in his foot since the Monte Carlo Masters in April, adding that the he can't move properly on court.

The 35-year-old veteran also withdrew from this week's Lyon Open, which serves as a warm-up event for the clay-court Grand Slam.

The French Open starts on Sunday.

Monfils reached the semifinals at the French Open in 2008 and made it to the quarterfinals on three other occasions.

Monfils's wife, Elina Svitolina, will also skip Roland Garros, where she reached the quarterfinals three times. Mental strain led to the former third-ranked Ukrainian’s decision to take a break from tennis.

On Sunday, Monfils and Svitolina announced that they are expecting their first child, a girl, in October.

“With a heart full of love and happiness," they wrote, "we are delighted to announce that we are expecting a baby girl in October.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

