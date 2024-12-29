Monney earns first World Cup win after mistake by Swiss teammate Odermatt

skiing

By DANIELLA MATAR

Alexis Monney claimed his first World Cup victory in a downhill after a rare mistake from his lauded Swiss teammate Marco Odermatt on Saturday.

It appeared as if Franjo Van Allmen, fourth out of the gate, was set to triumph after the big names failed to beat his run down the famed Stelvio course in Bormio.

But Monney, who started 19th, put down an even bolder run to finish 0.24 seconds ahead of his compatriot in a Swiss one-two.

Monney had never been on a World Cup podium before and had only two top-10 finishes to his name — 10th in Wengen in 2023 and eighth in Kitzbühel last January.

“It is a crazy day,” Monney said. “It is amazing and I am happy. It will be one of the best memories of my life.

“I came to the start and the plan stayed the same as this morning and yesterday. I was really focused and I knew that what I had in my head was good.”

Cameron Alexander of Canada was third, 0.72 behind Monney, to push Italian skier Mattia Casse off the podium by seven hundredths of a second — much to the disappointment of the passionate local fans.

Odermatt was fifth, 0.80 behind Monney, but it could have been worse for the defending downhill champion had he not made an extraordinary recovery.

Odermatt made an uncharacteristic error mid-course that sent his skis in opposite directions, but the three-time overall champion somehow managed to get back into position to finish and remain top of the downhill and overall standings.

“I am lucky to be on my feet,” said Odermatt, who lost even more time as his near-crash caused his airbag to open.

“Fortunately, that was the first time in my life that it deployed," Odermatt said. "A false deployment and yet I believe that the airbag had to deploy at that moment. It was anything but a natural movement.

"And that’s why I’m glad it opened, even though there are certainly easier things than riding with an open airbag.”

Odermatt was full of praise for his younger teammates.

“This is really amazing," he said. “They ski so well, they deserve everything that comes to them. I’m really happy to be a part of their success a little bit, although they do it themselves.

“In our team, nobody is the boss. We are all on a similar level, we try to help each other, we try to have fun, they are all very kind, funny guys.”

The Swiss team is dominating the downhill this season. Justin Murisier won the first downhill in Beaver Creek and Odermatt triumphed in Val Gardena last weekend, where Van Allmen also finished second.

They occupy the top four positions in the downhill standings: Odermatt leads from Van Allmen, Murisier and Monney.

“It is really cool, we have a really great team spirit," Van Allmen said. "Marco is not just happy when he wins, he is also really happy when another one wins, or does a great result. It gives us motivation.”

Ryan Cochran-Siegle walked away from a huge crash on the slope set to be used for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The American skier appeared on course for at least a podium place after leading following the first three splits, until he made a miscalculation and crashed through a gate.

He was swiftly back on his feet, though, much to everyone's relief, especially after a horror crash for last year's winner Cyprien Sarrazin in training on Friday.

The French skier is recovering after an operation on Friday night to drain a bleed near the brain.

On Sunday, there is a super-G scheduled in Bormio.

