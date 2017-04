Montanes wins opener in Barcelona; Nishikori out due to wrist injury

Spain's Rafael Nadal arrives for a press conference during the Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, April 24, 2017. The Barcelona Open tennis tournament runs from April 22 to 30. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Albert Montanes defeated Spanish countryman Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-4, 6-4 in the Barcelona Open on Monday to begin his final ATP tournament.

The 36-year-old Montanes announced last week he will retire after nearly 20 years on tour when he's knocked out of Barcelona, where he lives. He beat Goran Ivanisevic on debut, and his best result was the semifinals in 2004. He won six ATP titles and was ranked a career-best 22 in 2010.

Montanes, a wild card, will play Feliciano Lopez of Spain in the next round.

Lucky loser Yuichi Sugita of Japan defeated wild card Tommy Robredo 6-4, 6-3, setting up a match against Richard Gasquet.

Nicolas Almagro of Spain beat qualifier Steven Diez of Canada 6-3, 6-4, and will next play Alexander Zverev of Germany, the eighth seed.

Top-seeded Andy Murray and third-seeded Rafael Nadal, the defending champion, have byes.

Kei Nishikori, the 2014 and 2015 champion, was seeded second, but he pulled out because of a right wrist injury.

