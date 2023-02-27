Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.(AP Photo/Ian Walton)
soccer

More misery for Potter as Tottenham beats Chelsea 2-0

LONDON

Chelsea’s troubles deepened with a 2-0 loss to fierce London rival Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane scored to pile the misery on Chelsea manager Graham Potter, whose team cannot seem to turn its form around.

Fourth-place Spurs, meanwhile, strengthened their bid for a Champions League qualifying spot by moving four points clear of Newcastle, having played two games more.

But Chelsea’s campaign just keeps on getting worse after extending its winless run to six games.

Potter’s team has only won once in its last 11 games and twice in the Premier League since mid-October.

While Potter is said to enjoy the faith of the club’s owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, the latest loss will increase the pressure on him.

Chelsea went down to second-half goals from Skipp and Kane after rarely threatening Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Chelsea looked bereft of attacking ideas and has now scored just a single goal in its last six matches in all competitions.

Tottenham took the lead in the first minute of the second half through Skipp, and Kane swept in another in the 82nd.

