More than 4 million tickets sold for 2028 LA Olympics

More than four million tickets for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics were sold worldwide during the first sales availability, organziers said

olympics

More than four million tickets were sold worldwide for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics during this month's first window for purchases, organizers announced on Thursday.

Ticket buyers were from 85 nations, with top global sales beyond the United States coming from the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico and Japan.

"The response to our initial on-sale was nothing short of historic," LA28 chief executive officer Reynold Hoover said. "Fans from near and far have spoken: the world wants to be part of the LA28 Games."

The next opportunity for 2028 Olympic ticket purchases will be in August, with people able to register through July 22. Fans will be able to buy up to 12 tickets for Olympic events and up to 12 tickets for Olympic soccer matches that don't count toward the 12-ticket Olympic maximum.

According to organizers, 95% of all tickets available under $100 were sold in the opening wave, with women's sessions outselling men's sessions 93% to 88%.

Gymnastics tickets sold the fastest with all available inventory sold for new Olympic offerings flag football, lacrosse, softball and squash.

© 2026 AFP