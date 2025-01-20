More turmoil for Man United and Tottenham but Nottingham Forest's title challenge strengthens

Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim follows the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

By JAMES ROBSON

Manchester United's season lurched further into turmoil Sunday after a 3-1 loss to Brighton in the Premier League.

Goals from Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter at Old Trafford consigned United to a 10th defeat in the league. Bruno Fernandes scored for United from the penalty spot.

It was a seventh defeat in 15 games overall under new head coach Ruben Amorim and highlighted the massive job the Portuguese has on his hands to revive the record 20-time English champion.

Tottenham's woeful campaign also sunk to new depths with a 3-2 loss at relegation-fighting Everton, but Nottingham Forest's unlikely title challenge goes from strength to strength after a 3-2 win against last-placed Southampton.

United fans were taunted by Brighton supporters as many made their way to the exit before the final whistle.

This was the third season in a row Brighton has won at Old Trafford and victory completed a double against United this campaign.

Six home defeats from the first 12 league games of the season is United’s worst run since 1893-94, according to the Premier League's statistician Opta.

A glum-looking Amorim watched on from the sidelines as his team went behind in the fifth minute. Fernandes equalized before the break, but Brighton took control in the second half with Mitoma converting at the far post on the hour and substitute Rutter taking advantage of United goalkeeper Andre Onana’s error when failing to keep hold of a simple cross.

Amorim was brought in to turn round United’s fortunes after more than a decade of onfield decline since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

But despite arriving with a big reputation, having led Sporting Lisbon to two Portuguese league titles, he has been slow to have a major impact in England.

A recent draw against league leader Liverpool and victory against Arsenal on penalties in the FA Cup did a lot to lift the mood around the club. But given shootouts are officially recorded as draws, it is only one win in eight games for United.

It's even worse for Tottenham, which saw its woeful run of form extend to one win in 10 games in the league.

Spurs’ only league win since the end of November was against Southampton on Dec. 15.

Ange Postecoglou’s team is into the semifinals of the English League Cup and leads Liverpool 1-0 after the first leg, but is just three places above the relegation zone.

The semifinal second leg isn’t until Feb. 6. at Anfield and speculation over Postecoglou’s position is mounting.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Iliman Ndiaye and Archie Gray (own-goal) all scored for Everton before halftime at Goodison Park.

Spurs mounted a late fightback with goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison, but it wasn't enough to deny David Moyes his first win since returning to Everton club for his second spell in charge.

The season's unlikeliest story goes on.

It's nine games unbeaten in all competitions for third-placed Forest, which is six points behind Liverpool and level with Arsenal in second.

Nuno Espirito Santo's team has won seven of its last eight league games, but had to withstand a fightback from Southampton after going 3-0 up at halftime through goals from Elliot Anderson, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood for Forest.

It took Ola Aina’s athletic goalline clearance to prevent Southampton from making it 3-3 deep into added time. Jan Bednarek and Paul Onuachu scored for Southampton.

