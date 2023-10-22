Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Collin Morikawa plays a shot during the third round of the Zozo Championship in Japan Photo: AFP
golf

Morikawa recovers from horror start at Zozo Championship

0 Comments
INZAI, Chiba

Collin Morikawa recovered from "mistakes after mistakes" on Saturday to finish two strokes off the lead going into the final day of the U.S. PGA Tour Zozo Championship in Japan.

American Morikawa, playing his first tournament since the Ryder Cup, started his round at Narashino Country Club with a double bogey before dropping another shot on the fourth hole.

But he fought back with eight birdies to just one more bogey to card a 66, putting him on 7-under overall and within striking distance of sole leader Justin Suh.

Morikawa said that his comeback "shows that my head's in the right space".

"I'm very happy with how everything kind of came about, and obviously the nice little string of birdies was a nice momentum swing," he said. "The par putt on 17, the putt on 18, all these things are just great little momentum things heading into tomorrow."

Morikawa, who led after the first round of the 78-man, no-cut event on the outskirts of Tokyo, found himself in trouble straight away.

First he played a shot that nestled against a tree, then three-putted when he managed to get onto the green.

He said "that stuff shouldn't happen but it did", but was encouraged by his response.

"I knew I was still hitting my irons good, I just had to give myself opportunities," he said. "Just seeing good shots, seeing quality shots go forward, that's important."

Suh carded a 67 to move to 9-under, one shot ahead of Eric Cole and Beau Hossler.

Xander Schauffele plummeted down the leaderboard after a 75 that left him 1-over overall.

The Tokyo Olympics champion, who is also playing his first competition since the Ryder Cup, had a bogey on the second hole before hitting a double bogey two holes later.

Schauffele had another three bogeys to one birdie before the end of his round.

Defending champion Keegan Bradley also faded out of the picture after a 73 that left him even par overall.

Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 champion, was even further back on 3-over.

Things went better for Suh, who had five birdies to two bogeys and said he was "satisfied" with his performance.

"I think overall throughout the day we just tried to find fairways, greens," said the American. "Obviously in the beginning I missed a few greens but I was on the correct side and I thought making those critical up-and-downs were huge in the beginning."

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog