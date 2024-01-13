Morris strikes late as Luton earn controversial draw at Burnley

soccer

Carlton Morris scored a controversial stoppage-time equaliser as Luton salvaged a 1-1 draw in their crucial clash with relegation rivals Burnley on Friday.

Zeke Amdouni netted late in the first half at Turf Moor to give Burnley the lead, but Morris headed Luton level in the closing minutes.

Burnley were furious Morris's goal was allowed to stand after a VAR check as Luton's Elijah Adebayo appeared to deliberately block Clarets keeper James Trafford as he tried to catch Alfie Doughty's cross.

Trafford was booked for his protest after the goal was allowed to stand, with Luton's celebrations underlining their relief at avoiding defeat against their fellow strugglers in such dramatic fashion.

Luton remain third bottom, behind fourth bottom Everton on goal difference, while Burnley are second bottom and four points from safety.

It was a devastating blow for Vincent Kompany's men, who were just seconds away from only their fourth win this term in a battle between two clubs promoted from the Championship last season and fighting to preserve their top-flight status.

"My view is the same as anyone who has played the game. Fair play to the Luton player, he tries his luck, he blocks the goalkeeper. You think surely not. VAR will sort this out," Kompany said.

"It's quiet. Everyone is ready to move on with the game and then he gives it.

"This can't decide a game. Something done by a bit of magic but not this. I don't know what to say to my players. It's ridiculous."

Luton boss Rob Edwards added: "If I'm being honest if it's against me I'd be very disappointed like they are.

"I'm pleased they made that decision clearly because it got us a point but I understand their frustrations. I do feel for Vinny. That's the fault if there is one with VAR, that it comes down to opinions."

Beaten in their previous three matches, Burnley had managed only 20 goals in their first 20 games this season, a woeful lack of cutting edge that threatened their top-flight status.

Their profligacy showed no signs of ending when Johann Gudmundsson sprinted clean through on goal, only to shoot straight at Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski.

Luton tried to make the most of that early escape as Chiedozie Ogbene picked out Ross Barkley, whose curler forced a fine save from Trafford.

Ogbene tested Trafford himself, cutting inside for a powerful strike that almost went in at the near post.

Chelsea striker David Fofana was watching in the stands ahead of a reported loan move to Burnley after recently cutting short his temporary spell at Union Berlin.

The need for a clinical finisher was apparent when Wilson Odobert completely miskicked when the ball fell to him in the Luton area.

But Kompany's men finally showed they know where the goal is, with the help of a little good luck in the 36th minute.

Odobert's step-over bought him room for a cross that fortuitously deflected into the path of Amdouni, whose shot hit Gudmundsson on the line before going in.

Ogbene wasted a good chance to equalise after the interval, shooting straight at Trafford from Barkley's pass.

Rising to meet Andros Townsend's cross, Ogbene's header was tipped over by Trafford moments later.

But Luton kept pressing and they were rewarded in debatable fashion when Morris nodded home from 10 yards after Adebayo's block sent Trafford sprawling.

