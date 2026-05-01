MotoGP riders Álex Márquez and Johann Zarco taken to hospital after crashes at Catalunya GP

Spain's rider Raul Fernandez of the Trackhouse MotoGP Team steers his motorcycle followed by Spain's rider Pedro Acosta of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Spain's rider Alex Marquez of the BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP during the MotoGP race of the Grand Prix of Catalunya in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

motorcycle racing

MotoGP riders Álex Márquez and Johann Zarco were taken to hospital after they crashed in separate incidents at the Catalunya Grand Prix on Sunday.

Both were conscious after the crashes. Márquez was scheduled to undergo surgery later Sunday to stabilize his right clavicle. He also sustained a fractured vertebra and “further evaluation will be completed next week,” his team said.

Márquez was attended by doctors on the track and was transported to the hospital in an ambulance for “further evaluation," according to race officials. Spanish media, citing sources close to the rider, said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Márquez' motorcycle flipped over several times after he was thrown to the ground following a collision with then-race leader Pedro Acosta. Acosta had slowed down suddenly after an issue with his motorcycle and Márquez couldn't avoid him on the back straightaway. The impact sent Márquez hurtling off the track at high speed.

His bike quickly fell apart and debris struck other riders, including Fabio Di Giannantonio and Raúl Fernández.

The race, at about the halfway mark, was red-flagged.

Another red flag stopped the race on the ensuing restart after the accident involving Zarco, whose leg got entangled on the rear of another rider's motorcycle. Zarco was trapped as the bike flipped over several times.

Zarco's team said he was not in critical condition when he was taken to the circuit's medical center. He was eventually taken to a hospital for further examination of his leg.

The race was later restarted and Di Giannantonio, who was able to make it back to the grid after the first crash, won the race.

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