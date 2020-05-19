Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
auto racing

F1 says UK quarantine would make British GP impossible

0 Comments
By Alan Baldwin
LONDON

Formula One says the UK government's quarantine plans would rule out a British Grand Prix and affect tens of thousands of F1-related jobs if exemptions are not granted for sport.

Ministers have said they plan a 14-day quarantine for most people arriving in the country in the coming weeks to try to prevent a second peak in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Formula One is planning two grands prix without spectators at Silverstone, which this year marks the 70th anniversary of hosting the first world championship race, immediately after two in Austria in early July.

"A 14-day quarantine would make it impossible to have a British Grand Prix this year," a Formula One spokesman said on Tuesday.

"It has a major impact on literally tens of thousands of jobs linked to F1 and the supply chains. If all elite sport is to return to TV, then exemptions must be provided."

Seven of the 10 Formula One teams are based in England.

Formula One plans to hold the Austrian races within a controlled 'bubble', with all team members tested repeatedly for the virus, travelling on charter flights and avoiding contact with anyone outside the paddock.

Silverstone would be similarly isolated.

Quarantine also threaten English soccer clubs' progress in Europe if still in force once matches resume.

Manchester City and Chelsea are in the Champions League while Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Scotland's Glasgow Rangers remain in Europa League contention.

Asked in parliament on Monday about exemptions, transport minister Grant Shapps said that while it would initially be a blanket approach, the government was in "active discussions" about what more it could do.

"We should, indeed, consider further improvements. For example, things like air bridges enabling people from other countries who have themselves achieved lower levels of coronavirus infection," he said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel