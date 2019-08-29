Newsletter Signup Register / Login
auto racing

Formula One releases record 22-race draft calendar

0 Comments
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium

Formula One will have a record 22 races next season, a draft of the 2020 calendar released by the sport's U.S.-based commercial rights holders Liberty Media confirmed on Thursday.

The season will kick off with the traditional start-of-term Australian Grand Prix on March 15 and finish in Abu Dhabi on Nov 29.

"Since we became involved in this sport in 2017, we have talked about developing new destination cities to broaden the appeal of Formula One and at the same time, consolidating our presence in Europe, the traditional home of the sport," said Formula One Chief Executive Chase Carey.

"It is significant for our sport and confirms our long-term strategy."

An expansion of the calendar to 22 races had been widely expected with the futures of races in Spain, Mexico and Great Britain cleared up.

Formula One teams had already agreed to an expansion of the calendar to 22 races.

The season will feature seven back-to-backs, or races on consecutive weekends.

As was expected, the German Grand Prix, part of this year's calendar of 21 races, will not be a part of next year's schedule.

Vietnam will host its first race through the streets of capital Hanoi on April 5, while the Dutch Grand Prix will make its Formula One return after 35 years with a race at Zandvoort on May 3.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, held at the end of April this year, will move to June 7 while the Spanish Grand Prix, whose presence on the calendar was confirmed on Tuesday, has been given a May 10 date.

A deal securing the future of the Italian Grand Prix, marked with an asterisk on the draft calendar, is currently being finalised, the statement said.

The race at Monza is home to the sport's most popular team Ferrari and local organizers and authorities have given next year's race the go ahead.

The draft of the calendar will now be submitted to the International Automobile Federation's (FIA) World Motor Sport Council on Oct 4 where it will get final approval.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Another season with Baku. Oh well.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel