Newsletter Signup Register / Login
motorcycle racing

Italian Grand Prix at Monza to run without spectators

0 Comments
MONZA, Italy

This year's Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza, a highlight of the calendar for diehard Ferrari fans, will be held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Wednesday.

The Italian Grand Prix website (www.monzanet.it) said tickets would be fully refunded.

"The 2020 edition of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza from 4-6 September will be held behind closed doors, that is without spectators," it added.

The blow is likely to be lessened, however, by Italy being handed three races this season for the first time -- the others being at Imola and Ferrari-owned Mugello, neither racetrack far from the team's Maranello factory.

Ferrari are also struggling this year, languishing fifth in the standings.

The first three races of the season that started this month in Austria have been held behind closed doors, with Britain's Silverstone hosting two more without spectators this weekend and next.

The Italian and British Grands Prix are the only races to have appeared on every calendar since the world championship started in 1950.

Monza, a temple to all things Ferrari, usually provides one of the sport's great atmospheres with the start-finish straight a sea of red after the race as fans flood the track to get close to the overhead podium.

Last year's race was won by Ferrari's young Monegasque Charles Leclerc.

Formula One is hoping to have spectators at other races in September and beyond, with tickets on sale for the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel