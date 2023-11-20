Toyota's Evans wins season-ending Rally Japan

auto racing

British driver Elfyn Evans led a podium sweep by Toyota at the Rally Japan on Sunday, the season-ending event of the 2023 World Rally Championship.

Evans held on to a commanding overnight lead for his third win of the 13-event season with a total of 3 hours, 32 minutes, 8.8 seconds in the four-day event contested over 22 stages in Aichi and Gifu prefectures.

France's Sebastien Ogier finished second, 1 minute, 17.7 seconds back. Finland's Kalle Rovanpera was 1:46.5 behind the winner in third, followed by Hyundai's Finnish driver Esapekka Lappi.

Rovanpera had already secured the top spot in the 2023 championship standings before the final event in Japan.

