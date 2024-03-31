Newsletter Signup Register / Login
World-class EV race held in Japan for 1st time

TOKYO

The streets of Tokyo hosted Japan's first race in the all-electric Formula E world championship on Saturday.

Public roads accounted for nearly half of the makeshift 2.6-kilometer circuit set up around the Tokyo Big Sight convention center in the capital's Koto Ward.

Formula E cars are known for being friendlier to the environment than Formula One cars due to their engine's lack of exhaust fumes and noise. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike attended the opening ceremony of the inaugural Tokyo E-Prix.

Maximilian Gunther, a German driver for Maserati, won the race, and Nissan's British driver, Oliver Rowland, finished second.

A total of 22 cars from 11 teams competed in the spectacle that attracted about 20,000 people Saturday to the race and other connected events.

"I was surprised that the cars are incredibly fast but make almost no noise," said Toshiyuki Nishi, 35, who came to see the race along with four family members from Kawasaki, just outside Tokyo.

"If a race is in Tokyo, it's near my house and we can come easily. I hope they continue this next year."

Sixteen events are scheduled for the current Formula E season, the circuit's 10th.

