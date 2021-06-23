Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese MotoGP canceled due to COVID

TOKYO

The Japanese Grand Prix has been canceled due to travel complications and logistical restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Grand Prix of the Americas to be held in Austin from Oct 1-3 instead, MotoGP organizers said on Wednesday.

The Grand Prix of the Americas was canceled last year due to the pandemic while this year's race as well as the Argentina GP was postponed until the final quarter of 2021.

As a result, the Grand Prix of Thailand will now take place on Oct 15-17, a week after its original date.

The Japanese Grand Prix was set to be held in the first week of October. July's Finnish Grand Prix was also canceled due to travel restrictions related to the pandemic, forcing organizers to schedule a doubleheader in Austria in August instead.

