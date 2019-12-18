MSC Cruises to sponsor V-Varen Nagasaki soccer club

MSC Cruises has announced that it is the sole global company to sponsor the V-Varen Nagasaki soccer club in Japan. The “V” in V-Varen stands for vitória or "victory" in Portuguese while “Varen” is Dutch for "to sail," representing Nagasaki's long heritage as port of call for Portuguese and Dutch traders. Japanet, one of Japan's leading TV shopping channels and headquartered in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, is the official owner of the club.

The sponsorship agreement between MSC Cruises and V-Varen was finalized on board of the MSC Grandiosa during the ship's christening week. In addition to this, a five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between MSC Cruises and Japanet with the commitment to further promote cruising on a larger scale in Japan.

MSC Cruises Gianni Onorato said: “MSC Cruises and Japanet have a lot in common: values and business objectives, beyond both being family companies. This includes a commitment to sustainability and respect for the environment in particular, all deeply rooted in every aspect of our businesses. This is what has brought us together from day one, in business as much as in sports. We also share, in fact, a passion for football. As MSC Cruises already supports other great teams from around the globe, from Chelsea to Paris Saint Germain and Napoli, my hometown team. This is why it is only natural that we would come together to support V-Varen Nagasaki.”

Oliviero Morelli, president of MSC Cruises Japan, added, “We are honored to be endorsing Nagasaki, the largest city in Kyushu. The city is a significant region that promotes Japan's stance and quest for world peace. From its long history of international maritime trade similar to the MSC Group, it is truly rewarding to be involved in this milestone sponsorship of MSC Cruises' very first sports team in Asia. We also look forward to the completion of V-Varen's state-of-the-art sports stadium in Nagasaki that will be open to the public in 2023.”

