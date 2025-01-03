 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Australia Tennis United Cup
Czechia's Karolina Muchova plays a shot between her legs to Italy's Jasmine Paolini during their quarterfinal match at the United Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
tennis

Muchova turns on the style during win over Paolini to help Czechs into semis vs. U.S. at United Cup

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Karolina Muchova turned on the style during a 6-2, 6-2 victory over fourth-ranked Jasmine Paolini at the United Cup on Friday to help the Czech Republic secure a win over Italy and a semifinal spot against the United States.

Muchova produced a “tweener” shot between her legs during a memorable exchange in the first set — although she lost that point — as well as an array of slices and other unconventional shots.

Muchova improved to 5-0 in her career against Paolini, who was a finalist at the French Open and Wimbledon last year.

Tomas Machac then beat Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 6-2.

Muchova and Machac will next face Americans Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz, respectively.

Iga Swiatek’s Poland plays Kazakhstan in Saturday’s other semifinal of the mixed team event.

The United Cup is a warmup for the Australian Open, which starts Jan. 12.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Winter Splendor - Start planning your trip to Akita ❄️

Japan's snowy escape in northern Tohoku. Discover pristine powdery slopes, samurai heritage and breathtaking views on charming rail journeys.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel