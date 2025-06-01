Munich lucky again for first-time winners as PSG finally seizes Champions League

PSG's Vitinha celebrates after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexandra Beier)

soccer

Munich magic struck again as Paris Saint-Germain became the fifth first-time winner of the European Cup or Champions League in the city.

PSG routed Inter Milan 5-0 in Bayern Munich’s home stadium, Allianz Arena, on Saturday, becoming the competition’s 24th winner since the first, Real Madrid, in 1956.

Each of the previous four finals in Munich also produced first-time winners — Nottingham Forest in 1979, Marseille in 1993, Borussia Dortmund in 1997, and Chelsea in 2012.

PSG had been striving for years to win Europe’s premier club competition with an array of expensively assembled stars such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi. It went close in 2020 when it lost the final to Bayern in Lisbon.

French teenager Désiré Doué starred on Saturday by scoring twice after setting up the opening goal for Achraf Hakimi, who didn’t celebrate after scoring against his former team.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and 19-year-old substitute Senny Mayulu completed the rout for the biggest winning margin in a Champions League final.

