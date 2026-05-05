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Chicago White Sox's Munetaka Murakami (5) follows through on his swing after hitting a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, May 4, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)
baseball

Murakami slugs 14th homer as White Sox beat Angels 6-0

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By MIKE DiGIOVANNA
ANAHEIM, Calif.

Munetaka Murakami hit his 14th homer and Miguel Vargas also went deep as the Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-0 Monday night.

Murakami’s two-run blast in the fourth inning kept the Japanese rookie tied with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for the major league lead in home runs. Murakami also hit his first double of the season in the sixth, singled and scored in the eighth, finishing 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Davis Martin allowed five hits in seven shutout innings, with 10 strikeouts and no walks. He improved to 5-1 and lowered his ERA to 1.64. The right-hander escaped his only jam in the seventh, getting Josh Lowe to fly to deep center with runners on first and third.

Andrew Benintendi added four hits — all singles — and an RBI for the White Sox, who have won six of their last seven games.

Nolan Schanuel and Travis d’Arnaud had two hits apiece for the Angels, who have lost 13 of 15.

Angels starter Jose Soriano (5-2) looked nothing like the ace who went 5-1 with an 0.84 ERA in his first seven starts and became the first Angel to win AL pitcher-of-the-month honors since Matt Shoemaker in August 2014.

Soriano, slowed by neck stiffness in his previous start, gave up a season-high five runs and eight hits in four innings, striking out five, walking three and needing 88 pitches to record 12 outs. The right-hander looked out of whack mechanically in the first, throwing nine of his first 11 pitches for balls and walking two. RBI singles by Chase Meidroth and Benintendi gave Chicago a 2-0 lead.

Soriano escaped two-on, two-out jams in the second and third innings before being tagged for three runs in the fourth. Murakami followed Sam Antonacci’s single by clubbing an up-and-away 98 mph fastball an estimated 429 feet to center for a two-run homer. Vargas followed with a solo shot to right-center to make it 5-0.

RHP Erick Fedde (0-3, 3.24 ERA) will start for the White Sox on Tuesday night. LHP Sam Aldegheri (1-0, 5.40 ERA) is expected to start for the Angels.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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