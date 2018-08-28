Murray back in winning groove at U.S. Open; top-ranked Halep out in 1st round

tennis

By Dave JAMES

Former world number one Andy Murray marked his first Grand Slam tournament in 14 months with a 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 win over Australia's James Duckworth at the U.S. Open on Monday.

Murray, the 2012 champion in New York and playing just his fifth tournament of the year after undergoing hip surgery in January, last featured in a major at Wimbledon in 2017.

Murray, whose world ranking has slumped to 382, goes on to face Fernando Verdasco, the Spanish 31st seed after seeing off the error-prone Duckworth, ranked at 448.

"He was serving big in the first set and the ball was flying around," said 31-year-old Murray who only returned to the tour in June. "But I started to get into the return games, stood back a little more and that gave me more time to get in the rallies and find my range with my ground strokes."

Like Murray, former champion Stan Wawrinka also sat out the 2017 U.S. Open -- in his case because of two knee surgeries. But he showed no sign of rustiness on Monday, defeating eighth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria for the second successive Grand Slam.

Wawrinka, the 2016 champion, swept to a 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium to repeat his opening round triumph over Dimitrov at Wimbledon.

"The last time I played on this great court, I won the title so it was great to be able to come back and play again," said the 33-year-old Swiss. "The level was really high, there were lots of emotions out there. It's always tough to play your best in the first round."

Wawrinka, the former world number three, now down at 101, shrugged off having to take a medical time-out early in the third set. "It was very humid and I felt something. I am just coming back from injury so you never know how your body will react."

Wawrinka will next face 20-year-old Frenchman Ugo Humbert who is making his Grand Slam debut.

Murray's successor as British number one Kyle Edmund, seeded 16, slumped to a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-1 loss to Paolo Lorenzi, the 36-year-old Italian, who hadn't played on a hard court since the Australian Open in January.

Also exiting early Monday was Spanish 19th seed Roberto Bautista Agut who lost 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 to Australian wild card Jason Kubler.

American Jack Sock beat Argentina's Guido Andreozz 6-0, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2.

In women's action, world number one Simona Halep was swept aside 6-2, 6-4 by 44th-ranked Kaia Kanepi, the first top-seeded woman ever to lose in the U.S. Open first round.

It was the kind of Grand Slam history Halep could have done without as she tried to expunge the memory of her first round loss to Maria Sharapova at Flushing Meadows last year. But the Romanian, who broke through for a first Grand Slam title at the French Open this year, had no answer for Kanepi's power.

The Estonian fired 26 winners to Halep's nine, and even her 28 unforced errors weren't enough to derail her challenge as she cut the rallies short and remorselessly punished Halep's second serve.

"I thought I just have to be aggressive and try to stay calm," said Kanepi, whose run to the quarterfinals last year is just one of her six trips to the last eight in majors -- although she has never gone farther.

Venus Williams battled into the second round, beating Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in a duel of 30-something former champions.

Defending champion Sloane Stephens, the third seed behind Halep and Caroline Wozniacki, defeated Evgeniya Rodina of Russia 6-1, 7-5, while Belgian Elise Mertens beat Japan's Kurumi Nara 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5.

© 2018 AFP