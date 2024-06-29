Murray, Djokovic cleared for Wimbledon duty

Emotional farewell: Andy Murray pictured at Wimbledon in 2013 when he won his first title

tennis

Former champions Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic shrugged off lingering injury concerns on Friday to take their places in the draw for Wimbledon.

Murray, the 2013 and 2016 champion, had appeared certain to miss out on what will be his farewell appearance at the All England Club after undergoing a back operation last weekend.

Fellow former number one Djokovic, the seven-time champion, also needed surgery earlier this month after suffering a serious knee injury at the French Open.

However, on Friday, the two 37-year-olds, career-long rivals, took their places in the draw for the third Grand Slam tournament of the year which starts on Monday.

Murray will face 38th-ranked Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic who has defeated the British star twice this year.

Djokovic, seeded two, will take on 123rd-ranked Vit Kopriv, also of the Czech Republic, who will be making his Wimbledon debut.

Murray, now at 115 in the world, underwent an operation on a spinal cyst and said Thursday he was unlikely to be fit enough to play in the singles.

The Scot, who plays with a metal hip, went under the knife after experiencing weakness and a loss of coordination in his right leg while playing at Queen's, forcing him to pull out of that tournament.

On Thursday Murray and brother Jamie were awarded the final wildcard for the Wimbledon men's doubles.

Murray is planning for the Olympics in Paris next month to be the final event of his career.

Machac defeated Murray in Marseille and Miami this year. The 23-year-old also stunned Djokovic in the semifinals in Geneva on the eve of the French Open.

Djokovic will play Wimbledon despite concerns over his fitness.

The Serbian star was forced to pull out ahead of his quarterfinal at the French Open against Casper Ruud after tearing the medial meniscus in his right knee.

He said earlier this week he would only play at Wimbledon if he was fit enough to "fight for the title".

"I didn't come here to play a few rounds," he told the BBC. "If I know I can play close to my maximum or at maximum, then I'll play. If not, then I'll give somebody else a chance to play.

"I really will only play if I know I am in a state which is good enough to go far in the tournament and fight for the title, so that's the condition.

Djokovic, who has won 24 Grand Slams, has reached the Wimbledon final for the past five years, losing a thrilling five-setter last year to Carlos Alcaraz.

He will attempt to win an elusive Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games, which start on July 26.

Jannik Sinner, who succeeded Djokovic as Australian Open champion in January, is top seed for Wimbledon and starts his campaign against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann.

If he gets through that, Sinner could face Italian compatriot and 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini in the second round.

Alcaraz, seeded three, is in the same half of the draw as Sinner.

The Spaniard tackles 262nd-ranked Mark Lajal of Estonia on Centre Court on Monday.

In the women's draw, world number one Iga Swiatek, who recently won a fourth French Open title, meets 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in her opener.

Swiatek, who has never made it past the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, has former All England Club champion Angelique Kerber and 2017 Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko in her section of the draw.

Riding high on a 19-match win streak, Swiatek is slated to face defending Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the last-eight.

U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff, the second seed, starts against compatriot Caroline Dolehide, ranked at 52.

Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka looms in Gauff's section of the draw.

The Japanese former world number one, who faces Diane Parry in her opener, is playing the tournament for the first time since 2019.

Third seed and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, a two-time semifinalist, starts against 106th-ranked Emina Bektas of the United States.

A potential last-16 opponent is Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva who defeated Sabalenka in the French Open quarter-finals this year.

© 2024 AFP