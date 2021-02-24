Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Murray loses 1st ATP Tour match in 4 months in straight sets

0 Comments
MONTPELLIER, France

Andy Murray lost in straight sets to No. 83-ranked Egor Gerasimov at the Open Sud de France on Tuesday in the former No. 1’s first ATP Tour match since October.

Murray’s lack of match fitness was apparent as he was beaten 7-6 (8), 6-1 by the big-serving Belarusian in one hour and 44 minutes in the first round of the indoor hard-court event in Montpellier.

Murray tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before he was due to board a charter flight to Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open last month. He was forced to withdrew from the year’s first Grand Slam tournament, saying he could not figure out a workable quarantine that would allow him to compete amid the pandemic.

The British player is currently ranked 121st as he works his way back from hip issues that led to two operations.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel