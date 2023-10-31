Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Andy Murray lost for a sixth time to Alex de Minaur Photo: AFP
tennis

Murray misses match point as De Minaur jinx continues

0 Comments
PARIS

Andy Murray missed a match point and blew a 5-2 lead in the final set to suffer his sixth straight defeat to Alex de Minaur in the Paris Masters first round on Monday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion appeared poised to finally clinch a first win over Australian De Minaur after a double-break in the deciding set, but slumped to a 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 7-5 loss.

Murray has still not won a match at Bercy Arena since lifting the title in 2016 en route to finishing as the year-end world number one.

The Briton saw three set points come and go before losing the first set in a tie-break, but bounced back to level the match and then take control.

But he twice failed to serve out the match, missing a match point in the 10th game.

De Minaur instead secured victory to set up a second-round tie with either Serbian lucky loser Dusan Lajovic or French wildcard Benjamin Bonzi.

Murray let slip two game points in the 12th and final game before being broken again, smashing his racket in frustration when his exit was confirmed after three hours on court.

It was De Minaur's fourth win over Murray this year.

Elsewhere on the first day of the tournament, American ninth seed Taylor Fritz swept aside Argentina's Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-4 to boost his hopes of reaching next month's ATP Finals in Turin.

Fritz is 10th in the standings for the season-ending event, with the top eight to qualify.

U.S. Open semifinalist Ben Shelton lost 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-3 to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. American 14th seed Frances Tiafoe lost 6-3, 6-4 to Alexander Bublik.

The defeat ended Tiafoe's slim hopes of reaching Turin.

Karen Khachanov, the 2018 champion, progressed with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Australia's Max Purcell.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog