tennis

Murray reaches 1st final since hip surgery in Antwerp

ANTWERP, Belgium

Andy Murray is back in an ATP tour final for the first time since March 2017 after beating Ugo Humbert 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the European Open semifinals.

Murray will face fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, who beat Italian 18-year-old Janik Sinner 6-3, 6-2.

For Murray, it's his biggest success since having hip surgery in January, an injury that him contemplating retirement at one point. He sealed the win against Humbert after 2 hours, 22 minutes with an easy volley winner at the net.

"It's been a long road to get back to this point," Murray said. "I certainly didn't expect it to come so soon since I started playing again. It's been a big surprise to me and I'm happy to be through to the final."

Wawrinka had an easier time once he recovered from a 2-0 deficit in the first set, needing just 65 minutes to beat Sinner.

The 34-year-old Wawrinka is looking for his first ATP title since the 2017 Geneva Open.

"Stan's a brilliant player. We've played against each other in some big matches in the past in big tournaments," Murray said. "It was actually my match with him at the French Open in 2017 when my hip problems really started. It was a tough five-set match in the semis and my hip never really recovered from that, so it's cool to be back playing against him in a final."

