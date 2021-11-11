Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Winning mood: Andy Murray clinched a second top 10 win in two weeks on Wednesday Photo: AFP/File
tennis

Murray stuns Sinner for second top 10 win of season

STOCKHOLM

Former world number one Andy Murray claimed his second top 10 win in two weeks on Wednesday with a straight sets victory over top-seeded Jannik Sinner in Stockholm.

Three-time major winner Murray clinched a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 win against the world number 10 to move into the quarterfinals.

Murray had also defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, now at nine in the world, in Vienna.

"It was a very tough match. He hits the ball huge from the back of the court so there were a lot of long rallies and a lot of running," Murray told atptour.com.

"But it's probably my best win this season. I want to keep it going now."

Murray, now ranked a lowly 143 in the world, will face Tommy Paul of the United States for a place in the last-four.

Paul defeated American compatriot and fifth seed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4. Defending champion and third seed Denis Shapovalov defeated Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (7/1), 6-1.

Shapovalov will next face France's Arthur Rinderknech, who won 6-4, 6-1 against lucky loser Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia.

U.S. Open quarterfinalist Botic van de Zandschulp defeated Hungarian seventh seed Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 7-5.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

