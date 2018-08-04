Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka, pictured July 5, 2018, who is making a comeback after being out for eight months with a knee injury, got Murray's wildcard Photo: AFP/File
tennis

Murray withdraws from Toronto, Wawrinka gets wildcard

By Oli Scarff
WASHINGTON

Former world number one Andy Murray withdrew from next week's ATP Masters Toronto event on Friday, with his wildcard passed along to another three-time Grand Slam champion, Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

Both stars are making comebacks from injuries. Britain's Murray missed 11 months with a right hip injury before reurning in June. Wawrinka was out eight months with a left knee injury.

Murray's move came hours after an emotional three-set victory at the ATP Washington Open that ended at 3:02 a.m. Friday and left him crying into a towel for minutes after the match.

The three-hour marathon was Murray's third grueling three-set win of the week. He has been on court for eight hours and 11 minutes entering a scheduled quarter-final Friday against Australian teen Alex De Minaur.

But Murray said he might not play the match after finishing so late -- the latest finish in the 50-year history of the event, the grind and rain delays over the first four days taking a toll.

