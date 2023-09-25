Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Musetti advances to Chengdu Open semifinals

0 Comments
CHENGDU, China

Lorenzo Musetti advanced to the semifinals of the Chengdu Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Arthur Rinderknech on Sunday.

Musetti, who qualified for his third semifinal appearance of the season, outsmarted his French opponent with 32 winners in the quarterfinal match.

“Yesterday’s match (against Philip Sekulic) gave me a lot of confidence and today I started very well,” Musetti said. “A really solid performance from the baseline and I am really happy to be in the semifinals.”

Musetti next faces Roman Safiullin who advanced after Jordan Thompson was forced to retire. Safiullin had won the first set 7-6 (1).

Alexander Zverev rallied to beat Miomir Kecmanovic 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 and didn’t commit an unforced error in the third set.

Zverev will meet Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals after the Bulgarian beat Australian Christopher O’Connell 6-4, 6-1.

At the Zhuhai Championships, Aslan Karatsev secured a place in the semifinals, beating Cameron Norrie 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5). Karatsev beat former top-ranked Andy Murray in the second round and followed it with another aggressive brand of tennis to beat Norrie in 2 hours and 23 minutes.

Karen Khachanov rallied to beat sixth-seeded Mackenzie McDonald 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

“It was very tough,” Khachanov said. “A mental and physical match … I had to try to push and bring all the energy to change the momentum.”

Khachanov plays Sebastian Korda in the semifinals. The American beat fifth-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-1, 6-2 in a one-sided quarterfinal match. Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 7-5.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog