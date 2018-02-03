Newsletter Signup Register / Login
North Korea's Ryom Tae Ok, left, and Kim Ju Sik, perform during a Pairs Figure Skating training session prior to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
figure skating

N Korean skaters draw applause during Olympic practice

3 Comments
GANGNEUNG, South Korea

A pair of smiling North Korean skaters has carried out lifts and death spirals during practices ahead of the Winter Olympics, drawing applause from spectators at Gangneung Ice Arena.

The duo, Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik, is the focus of intense media attention as they were the only North Korean athletes who were initially qualified to compete in the Pyeongchang Games before their Olympic committee missed a confirmation deadline.

The International Olympic Committee later allowed 22 North Korean athletes, including Ryom and Kim, to participate in the games in special entries given to the North as it worked out a set of Olympics-related rapprochement deals with South Korea.

After her training Saturday, Ryom told reporters "I feel good."

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

3 Comments
Login to comment

Yes I support DPRK

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Two people clapping would be "applause from spectators"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

She really looks like a 12 yo girl. Let's see if they attempt an "Iron Lotus"....

Agree macv, hope NK athletes do well.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

25 Things to Do in Yokohama

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Beyond ‘I Love You’: 5 Tips For Navigating Romance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Treats To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Summer

Naminoue Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Families

Gender Gap: What Paid Holiday Use Reveals About Parenting In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Japan’s Bean-Throwing Tradition

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 3-4

Savvy Tokyo