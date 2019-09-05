Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Belinda Bencic celebrates after defeating Donna Vekic during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday in New York. Photo: AP
tennis

Bencic beats Vekic to move into U.S. Open semifinals

By BRIAN MAHONEY
NEW YORK

Belinda Bencic knew there was sadness in Switzerland after Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka departed the U.S. Open on the same day.

She did her part to lift some spirts — and might just end up lifting a trophy.

"It would be really nice if the boys could also make it to semifinals," she said, "but I'm happy I can kind of do it for them and don't let them down."

Bencic wore down Donna Vekic and advanced to her first Grand Slam semifinal with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory Wednesday.

Coming off her upset of top-ranked Naomi Osaka in the fourth round, the 12th-seeded Bencic kept up her big hitting and broke open a close match midway through the second set by winning eight straight points.

Trailing 3-2 in the set, that sent her into the lead and Vekic never recovered, with Bencic winning the final four games to surpass her 2014 run to the U.S. Open quarterfinals for her best performance in a major tournament.

"Even when you are playing bad, you want to come back to this feeling. You want to eventually get the big wins and have these nice feelings," said Bencic, who has battled injuries in the five years since.

Bencic advanced to play either No. 15 Bianca Andreescu or No. 25 Elise Mertens on Thursday night. Six-time U.S. Open champion Serena Williams faces fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina in the other semifinal.

On the men's side, Rafael Nadal tried to make sure the U.S. Open had one member of the Big Three in the semifinals when he faced No. 20 Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday night. No. 13 Gael Monfils of France and No. 24 Matteo Berrettini were playing in the other quarterfinal.

One men's semifinal is already set, with No. 5 Daniil Medvedev facing Grigor Dimitrov, who eliminated five-time U.S. Open champion Federer on Tuesday. Wawrinka had beaten top-ranked Novak Djokovic, the defending champion, in the fourth round before losing to Medvedev.

