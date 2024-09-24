 Japan Today
Spain's Rafael Nadal (L) and Carlos Alcaraz were named in the Davis Cup finals' team lists Image: AFP
tennis

Nadal, Alcaraz and Sinner in Davis Cup finals teams

0 Comments
BARCELONA

Spain named 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in a five-man Davis Cup team on Monday, while Italian world number one Jannik Sinner will also compete in the final eight in Malaga.

Nadal, 38, pulled out of the U.S. Open and Laver Cup in recent months and has only taken part in one of the last seven Grand Slams because of injury and fitness struggles.

French Open and Wimbledon winner Alcaraz will be Spain's key figure as they bid to win the competition dubbed the World Cup of tennis for the first time since 2019, starting with a clash against the Netherlands.

Alcaraz inspired Team Europe to Laver Cup victory over Team World last weekend in Berlin.

U.S. Open and Australian Open champion Sinner is part of Italy's squad for the finals, which start on November 19.

The 23-year-old was crucial as Italy triumphed last year, beating Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic twice in one day, first in singles and then in doubles, in the semifinals.

Italy, who face Argentina in their quarterfinal clash, beat Australia in the 2023 final to win the competition for the first time since 1976.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

