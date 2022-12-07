Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nadal vs Alcaraz Exhibition Tennis
FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, congratulates Spain's Carlos Alcaraz after their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Friday, May 6, 2022. Nadal and Alcaraz are scheduled to meet in an exhibition match in Las Vegas on March 5. The match — being touted, boxing-style, as “The Slam: Nadal vs. Alcaraz” — will be held inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
tennis

Nadal, Alcaraz to meet in exhibition at Las Vegas in March

0 Comments
LAS VEGAS

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will resume their rivalry for the ages in an exhibition match in Las Vegas on March 5.

Nadal, who is 36, owns a men’s-record 22 Grand Slam titles, including two in 2022 at the Australian Open in January and French Open in June, while Alcaraz, 19, claimed his first major trophy at the U.S. Open in September.

The two Spaniards finished 1-2 in this year’s ATP rankings: Alcaraz is the youngest man to finish at No. 1, while Nadal is the oldest to finish at No. 2. They’re also the first two countrymen to lead the men’s rankings since Americans Pete Sampras and Michael Chang in 1996.

The match — being touted, boxing-style, as “The Slam: Nadal vs. Alcaraz” — will be held inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Nadal and Alcaraz have played each other three times in official tournaments, all at Masters 1000 events. Nadal leads 2-1, with Alcaraz’s victory coming in their most recent meeting, in May on red clay at Madrid.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog