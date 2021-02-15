Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rafael Nadal is inot his 43rd Grand Slam quarter-final Photo: AFP
tennis

Nadal beats Fognini to reach 43rd Slam quarterfinal

MELBOURNE

World number two Rafael Nadal beat old nemesis Fabio Fognini in a scrappy affair at the Australian Open Monday to reach his 43rd Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The Spaniard, bidding for a first title at Melbourne Park since 2009, has yet to drop a set and kept the record intact against the fiery Italian, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.

It is the 13th time he has made the last eight in Australia, moving to joint third on the all-time list behind only Roger Federer (15) and John Newcombe (14).

The result keeps him on track to meet top seed Novak Djokovic in the final, with the Serb, who is carrying an abdominal injury, into his 12th quarter-final after seeing off the threat of Milos Raonic on Sunday evening.

"Happy to be in the quarterfinal, positive start," said Nadal, who is chasing his 21st major title and sole ownership of the men's record, which he currently shares with Federer. "When you play round of 16 against a great player like Fabio they are always fighting. You can't expect to go on court and not have some problems facing these types of players."

Andrey Rublev ensured Grand Slam history will be made for Russia after setting up an Australian Open quarterfinal against compatriot Daniil Medvedev on Monday.

With qualifier Aslan Karatsev already through to face Grigor Dimitrov in the top half of the draw, it means there will be three Russian men in the last eight of a Slam for the first time since the Open era began in 1968.

Fourth seed Medvedev extended his win streak to 18 matches Monday when he took just 89 minutes to blow away Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 and reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

World number eight Rublev followed Medvedev onto Margaret Court Arena and was back in the locker room even quicker, as Norway's Casper Ruud retired with the scores at 6-2, 7-6 (7/3).

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

