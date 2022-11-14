Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rafael Nadal reacts as he heads to defeat against Taylor Fritz Photo: AFP
tennis

Nadal falls to Fritz in ATP Finals opener

0 Comments
TURIN

Rafael Nadal suffered a disastrous start to his bid to win the ATP Finals for the first time after crashing to a 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 defeat to Taylor Fritz on Sunday.

The year-ending Finals is the only major trophy missing from Tennis icon Nadal's list of honors but his straight-sets LOSS means he will struggle to escape the round-robin stage.

The 36-year-old realistically needs to win both his remaining matches against Green Group opponents Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Alissime if he is to make the semi-finals.

Fritz is at the Finals for the first time in his career after replacing injured world number one Carlos Alcaraz and gave Nadal a torrid time with some aggressive tennis.

"I did a good job, protecting my serve, holding my serve and I did very well in tie-breaker," said Fritz on court. "Once I got through that I just wanted to do the same thing I was doing in the second set, protecting my serve and capitalise on break points when I got them."

Ruud was also a straight-sets winner over Auger-Alissime, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, in the day's other singles contest. the Norwegian sits behind Fritz in the standings with the top two from each group progressing to the semis.

The world number four came through an uninspiring encounter in one hour and 51 minutes after claiming his one and only chance to break Canadian Auger-Alissime's serve in game seven of the second set.

This season's Roland Garros and U.S. Open finalist then served out the rest of the set to claim the win.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel