tennis

Nadal is men's top seed for Rogers Cup; Barty tops women

MONTREAL

Rafael Nadal is the top seed for the upcoming men's Rogers Cup in Montreal, while Ash Barty is the top seed for the women's event in Toronto.

Nadal is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 2 and will be only member of the men's Big Three to play in Toronto. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic withdrew from the tournament last week, and Roger Federer pulled out shortly after he lost to Djokovic in five grueling sets in the Wimbledon final.

That leaves No. 4 Dominic Thiem of Austria as the second seed.

Nadal, of Spain, is a four-time Rogers Cup champion, including last year in Toronto.

Barty will be competing for the second time since she reached No. 1, following her fourth-round loss at Wimbledon. The Australian has three titles this year, including her first Grand Slam at the French Open.

Naomi Osaka of Japan will be the No. 2 seed in Toronto, followed by Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

Tennis Canada announced the top seeds on Monday for both events. The main draw for each will begin on Aug 5.

