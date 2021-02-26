Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nadal lost to Tsitsipas in the Australian Open quarter-finals Photo: AFP/File
tennis

Nadal pulls out of Rotterdam event with back problem

0 Comments
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands

Rafael Nadal announced on Thursday that he was pulling out of next week's ATP tournament in Rotterdam to recover from the back problems that hampered him in Australia.

The world number two withdrew from the ATP Cup in Adelaide before the Australian Open, in which he struggled with back pain before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals earlier this month.

"It is with great sadness that I have to forfeit from Rotterdam," Nadal said in a statement from the tournament organisers.

"As most of the fans know, I suffered some back problems in Australia that started in Adelaide and continued during Melbourne.

"We found a temporary solution that allowed me to play without pain in the second week of the tournament. Once I got back to Spain I visited my doctor and together with my team they've advised not to play this upcoming week."

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was due to be playing in Rotterdam for the first time since 2009.

His absence leaves Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev as the top seed, with Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev also in the draw.

"I was really looking forward to coming back to Rotterdam and the Netherlands," added Nadal. "I hope to come back and play there soon."

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel