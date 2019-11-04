Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rafael Nadal is back at number one for the eighth time in his career Photo: AFP
tennis

Nadal returns to No. 1 despite Djokovic win in Paris

0 Comments
By Martin BUREAU
PARIS

Rafael Nadal's return to the world number one position for the eighth time in his career was confirmed when the ATP rankings were released on Monday.

The Spaniard leapfrogs Novak Djokovic even though the Serb sealed his fifth Paris Masters title on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Nadal, whose last stint at the top ended a year ago on November 4, 2018, withdrew from his semifinal against Shapovalov in Paris with an abdominal muscle strain.

Djokovic slips down the rankings because he loses the points that he won a year ago in London when Nadal was absent.

The 2019 battle between Nadal, winner of the French and U.S. Opens, and Djokovic who triumphed in Australia and Wimbledon, is set to go to the wire as either could still finish the year at number one.

If the Spaniard does not play or fails to win a round-robin match at the World Tour Finals, Djokovic must claim two group-stage victories and make the final to pass him.

Djokovic would also be sure of the year-end top ranking should he win the tournament and Nadal does not reach the semis.

Nadal first reached No. 1 on Aug 18, 2008 when he was just 22. He has spent 197 weeks at the top, the sixth highest in ATP history behind Roger Federer (310), Pete Sampras (286), Djokovic (275), Ivan Lendl (270) and Jimmy Connors (268).

Gael Monfils returns to the top 10 for the first time since February 2017 after reaching the semi-finals in Paris while 20-year-old Shapovalov climbs 13 places to a career-high 15.

ATP rankings as of November 4

  1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,585 pts (+1)
  2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,945 (-1)
  3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,190
  4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,705
  5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,025
  6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,000 (+1)
  7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,945 (-1)
  8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,670 (+1)
  9. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,540 (+1)
  10. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,530 (+3)
  11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,335 (+3)
  12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,290
  13. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,180 (-2)
  14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,125 (+1)
  15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,050 (+13)
  16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,000
  17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,840 (-9)
  18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1,775
  19. John Isner (USA) 1,770 (-2)
  20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,747 (+7)
© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel