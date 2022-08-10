Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US Open boost for Rafael Nadal Photo: AFP/File
tennis

Nadal says he will play at Cincinnati in US Open boost

0 Comments
PARIS

Rafael Nadal boosted his hopes of competing at the U.S. Open on Wednesday by announcing he will play in next week's Cincinnati Masters.

"Very happy to play again in Cincy. Flying there tomorrow," the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram.

World number three Nadal has not played since suffering an abdominal tear at Wimbledon last month which forced him to withdraw from his semifinal against Nick Kyrgios.

Nadal, who has won the Australian and French Open titles this year to take his Grand Slam total to a record 22, skipped this week's Montreal Masters to aid his injury recovery.

The Spaniard hasn't played in Cincinnati, where he was champion in 2013, for five years.

Nadal will be seeking a fifth U.S. Open title when the final major of the season gets underway in New York on August 29.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel