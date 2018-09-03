Nadal sets up Thiem clash in U.S. Open quarterfinal

tennis

By Dave JAMES

Defending champion Rafael Nadal on Sunday reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the eighth time where he will face Dominic Thiem, one of only three men to defeat him in 2018.

World number one Nadal saw off a battling Nikoloz Basilashvili, the first Georgian in a fourth round in New York, 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4.

"It's a big victory for me," said the 32-year-old Nadal, the champion in 2010, 2013 and 2017. "A lot of credit to him. He was hitting the ball very strong and when I thought I was in control of the points, he always came back with strong shots."

However, it was world number 37 Basilashvili's strength which proved his undoing.

His 56 winners were erased by 59 unforced errors which in turn were three times as many committed by Nadal.

The Spanish star cruised into a two-set lead on Sunday, seemingly fully recovered from the trauma of fighting back from a set and break down to Russia's Karen Khachanov on Friday.

But Basilashvili stunned Nadal in the third set tiebreak and even retrieved a break for 3-3 in the fourth set before Nadal's greater composure paid off.

Next up for Nadal is Thiem who he defeated in the Roland Garros final in June when he captured an 11th French Open.

Thiem, who beat Nadal on clay in Madrid in the run-up to Paris, booked his place in the quarterfinals for the first time with a 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) win over 2017 runner-up Kevin Anderson.

The ninth-seeded Austrian's three other appearances in the last-eight of a Slam have all been on the clay of Roland Garros in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Nadal leads their head-to-head 7-3 with all of their matches coming on clay courts.

"Thiem is a great opponent, he has the big serve and he had a big win today against Kevin," said Nadal who has made the last-eight of every Slam in the same year for the first time since 2011.

Later Sunday, 2009 champion and Argentine third seed Del Potro will look to make the quarterfinals for the sixth time when he faces Croatia's Borna Coric under the Arthur Ashe lights.

Coric, 21, is playing in the fourth round at a Slam for the first time.

The day's other last-16 duel sees 11th seed American John Isner tackle fellow big-server Milos Raonic, the 25th seeded Canadian.

In women's action, American Serena Williams defeated Estonia's Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3; and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic beat Australian Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-4.

