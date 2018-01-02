Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Nadal to return in Tie Break Tens; Djokovic also playing

MELBOURNE, Australia

Top-ranked Rafael Nadal will make his return from injury in the Tie Break Tens event in Melbourne on Jan 10.

Nadal previously withdrew from the Brisbane International and Fast4 event in Sydney while recovering from a knee injury. Organizers said Nadal will join Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka among a field of eight players in the Melbourne knockout tournament which has a winner-take-all purse of $250,000.

In Tie Break 10s, the winner is the first player to reach 10 points with a two-point margin in a super tiebreaker.

Nadal said "Tie Break Tens is a great concept and we will see and play some exciting matches. The field is fantastic and I expect some tough competition which will be great for the Aussie fans."

