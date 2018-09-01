Nadal wins epic battle to reach U.S. Open last 16; Serena beats sister Venus

tennis

By Dave James

World number one and defending champion Rafael Nadal came back from a set and break down to defeat big-hitting Karen Khachanov 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/3) and reach the U.S. Open fourth round on Friday.

The top seeded Spaniard triumphed after an epic 4 hour, 23 minute struggle on Arthur Ashe Stadium in a match where the 22-year-old Khachanov had served for a two sets to love lead in the 10th game of the second set and had a set point in the fourth-set tiebreaker.

Nadal, seeking a fourth U.S. Open title and 18th career major, will face Georgia's world number 37 Nikoloz Basilashvili for a place in the quarterfinals.

Basilashvili reached the last-16 of a Slam for the first time by seeing off Argentina's Guido Pella 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/4).

"Karen played well. He's improving always. He's young. He has everything. I really see him winning a lot of matches in his career," said Nadal who has now reached the fourth round in New York for the 10th time.

"For me personally, it was a physical, demanding match. It was mentally demanding. That's why we practice every day, to play these kind of matches in a great atmosphere in front of an amazing crowd."

Khachanov, 22 and bidding to make the last 16 of a Slam for the third time this year, took the opener while Nadal, who converted just one of five break points in the set, needed strapping to support his right knee in the changeover.

"My personal feeling is that I am going to be at 100% for the next match," explained Nadal.

The top seed was then quickly down 3-1 in the second set before battling back to 4-4.

Khachanov cracked when serving for a two sets lead with the pair back on serve at 5-5.

A further twist was added when light rain began to fall and the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof was closed.

The delay worked to Nadal's advantage with a love service hold and a break to level the contest.

A thrilling tiebreak settled the third set with Nadal clinching it after a lung-busting 39-shot rally on a fifth set point.

But the drama wasn't over as Nadal was broken in the 10th game of the fourth set as he served for the match

He then had to save a set point in the 12th game before cruising through the tiebreaker to claim his 25th win against just one loss since capturing an 11th Roland Garros title in June.

"I gave everything I had. Just a few points difference and it could go another way. Big respect to Rafa. That's why he's No. 1 in the world, such a great fighter," said Khachanov.

South Africa's Kevin Anderson, who was runner-up to Nadal last year, outlasted Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 as the roof on the new Louis Armstrong Stadium was closed for the first time.

"Felt like being in a coliseum almost. Constant noise going on the whole time," said Anderson after his second five-setter in three rounds.

The fifth seed, runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, next faces ninth-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem, who made the last 16 for the fourth time in five years with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 victory over American Taylor Fritz.

In women's action, Serena Williams roared through her 30th career meeting with her sister Venus, booking a fourth-round berth with a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Serena was all business for the highly anticipated all-Williams clash under the lights.

Despite -- or because of -- the emotional and tactical challenges of facing Venus, the 23-time Grand Slam champion said the match-up brought out the best tennis she has played since she came back from the birth of her daughter Olympia last September 1.

"Absolutely this was my best match since I returned," said Serena, who blasted winners off both wings -- 34 in all -- and fired 10 aces in the 72-minute match.

Both players were subdued on court. There were no fist-pumps or "Come ons" and when Serena sealed it with a forehand winner the sisters met at the net for a hug and walked to their chairs before Serena acknowledged the crowd with a wave.

"It's not easy," she said of facing Venus. "She's my best friend. She means the world to me. Every time she loses, I feel like I do."

Serena set up a clash with Estonian Kaia Kanepi for a place in the quarterfinals.

Kanepi, who toppled world number one Simona Halep in the first round, defeated Sweden's Rebecca Peterson 6-3, 7-6 (7/3).

