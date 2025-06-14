Nagayama and Scutto win gold at world judo championships

Japan's Ryuju Nagayama won his first world medal aged 29 in the men's -60kg at the Judo World Championships in Budapest, Hungary

Japan's Ryuju Nagayama won his first world title on Friday in the men's -60kg at the world judo championships as Italy's Assunta Scutto won the women's -48kg title.

After winning his first bout on penalties, Nagayama -- a bronze medallist at last year's Paris Olympics -- was then imperious for the rest of the day.

In the final against promising Frenchman Romain Valadier-Picard, the 29-year-old Japanese judoka stepped up a notch in the second half of the bout to win by ippon.

Ten years after his junior title, Nagayama finally reached the top step of a world championship podium after finishing third twice.

In the women's category, Scutto defeated Azerbaijan's Abiba Abuzhakynova in the final.

Last year's world silver medallist and a bronze medallist the previous two years, the 23-year-old judoka completes her collection with world gold.

