Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Nagoya beats Sapporo 4-0 to take over top spot in J.League

0 Comments
TOKYO

Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Xavier scored two goals on Saturday as Nagoya Grampus beat Consadole Sapporo 4-0 to move into first place in the J.League.

Xavier put the hosts on the scoresheet with a left-foot shot from close range in the 17th minute at Toyota Stadium.

Nagoya widened the lead on an own goal by Sapporo defender Akito Fukumori in the 31st minute and Aria Jasuru Hasegawa made it 3-0 in the 39th.

Xavier completed the scoring early in the second half as Nagoya improved to 12 points.

Elsewhere, Urawa Reds and FC Tokyo finished in a 1-1 draw while Cerezo Osaka beat Vegalta Sendai 2-0.

On Friday, Yokohama F Marinos and Sagan Tosu finished in a goalless draw.

The result left Marinos with eight points after two wins, two draws and a loss. Sagan picked up points for just the second time this season after opening with three straight losses.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya