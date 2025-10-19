 Japan Today
India Golf Championship
Keita Nakajima of Japan plays a shot on the 3rd green during the DP World Tour Championship golf tournament in New Delhi, India, Saturday Oct.18, 2025. (AP Photo/Dharam Diwakar)
golf

Nakajima leads by 2 after third round in India with Fleetwood and Lowry in contention

NEW DEHLI

Japanese golfer Keita Nakajima shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead at DP World India Championship after the third round, moving in sight of his second title on the European tour.

The 25-year-old Nakajima, a former top-ranked amateur, has two European Ryder Cup stars as his nearest challengers with Tommy Fleetwood (69) in second place and Shane Lowry (69) a stroke back in third.

No. 2-ranked Rory McIlroy, the main attraction at Delhi Golf Club, shot 68 and was in a tie for 15th place — seven strokes off the lead heading into the final round.

Nakajima birdied four of his first eight holes, and then three in a row from No. 12 over a combined 70 feet to jump clear of then-leader Fleetwood. He parred his way home to retain the lead in his bid for a first title on the tour since March 2024, which also came in India at the Hero Indian Open.

Fleetwood held the overnight lead, birdied two of his first three holes and also the par-5 No. 8. His only bogey came at the 17th after three-putting from 30 feet, but he made amends with a birdie at the last to make it into the final group.

