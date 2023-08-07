Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hibino beats Nosková to win rain-hit Prague Open

PRAGUE

Japanese lucky loser Nao Hibino cruised past fourth-seeded Linda Nosková 6-4, 6-1 to win the rain-hit Prague Open on Monday.

The 28-year-old Hibino broke her Czech opponent twice in the final set to jump to a 4-1 lead before the match was interrupted by rain when she was 30-0 up in the sixth game.

After the final resumed, Nosková double-faulted on Hibino's first match point.

In the opening set, Hibino came back from 3-0 down.

It's Hibino's third career title after Hiroshima (2019) and Tashkent (2015).

Earlier Monday, Hibino beat Romania's Jaqueline Cristian 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 after their semifinal was interrupted three times Sunday before it was suspended at 15-15 in the eighth game of the third set with Hibino leading 5-2.

Nosková, 18, eased past Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch 6-1, 6-1 on Sunday.

Rain washed out the entire Saturday schedule.

