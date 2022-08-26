Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Naomi Osaka will attempt to defend her title at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo next month Photo: AFP
tennis

Naomi Osaka to defend Pan Pacific Open title in Tokyo

0 Comments
TOKYO

Naomi Osaka will defend her title at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo next month, organizers said on Friday, as the tournament returns for the first time since the pandemic.

Four players currently ranked inside the top 10 will compete in the Sept 17-25 event, including two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza and fellow Spaniard and world number four Paula Badosa.

Osaka beat Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the 2019 final but the tournament was canceled for the past two years because of coronavirus.

Osaka, a four-time major winner and former world number one, has slipped to 44 in the rankings and lost in the first round of the ATP/WTA Cincinnati Masters last week.

Former champion Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic also returns to Tokyo, while world number six Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Russia's world number 10 Daria Kasatkina make their tournament debuts.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel