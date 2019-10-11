Naomi Osaka picks Japanese citizenship with eye on Olympics: NHK

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has decided to choose Japanese over American nationality with an eye on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, public broadcaster NHK reported Thursday.
Osaka, who has a Japanese mother and a Haitian father, told NHK she has completed an administrative step to obtain Japanese citizenship ahead of her birthday next week.
Japanese law stipulates that a Japanese with more than one nationality must chose one before turning 22 years old.
"It gives me a special feeling to try to go to the Olympics to represent Japan," the two-time Grand Slam champion told the broadcaster in an interview in Tokyo.
"I think I will be able to put more of my emotion into it by playing for the pride of the country," she said, according to the article published in Japanese on the NHK website.
Osaka added she wants to aim for the gold although she is also worried as expectations will be high.
The young tennis sensation is a household name in Japan, where her every move is followed feverishly by local media, particularly when she is in the country of her mother's birth.
She is the face of several leading Japanese brands, including the carrier ANA, and "Naomi-chan" -- as she is affectionately known -- was the main attraction at last month's Pan Pacific Open in Osaka, which she won.
But she has faced controversies over her dual heritage in a nation that is fairly racially homogeneous, as well as scrutiny for her imperfect Japanese language skills -- though others insist they add to her charm.
Mixed-race children can often face prejudice in Japan, although attitudes among younger generations are changing.
Osaka became the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam last year after beating Serena Williams at the U.S. Open.© 2019 AFP
Samit Basu
This is a big mistake for Osaka Naomi.
The US is far more accepting of colored people than Japan is.
Imagine the life after retirement; would she really be happier in Japan than in the US?
Of course Japanese citizenship might be more advantageous in terms of tax rate and sponsorship money, but would she really be happy in Japan for the rest of her life?
It's not too late to reconsider and make the right choice.
Yubaru
Yes, but that does not mean they they are required to "throw away" the other they may hold!
Euro Dude
Sorry, but this is a very big mistake for her. She shoul ld NEVER deny one of her identities over the other...
Ganbare Japan!
Good for her. Really wise decision by Naomi-chan. She feels Japanese, not American, and this proves it. Win that Gold Medal in Tokyo for Japan, Naomi-chan!!
Yubaru
Actually it's the smartest move she could make! There is no requirement for her to give up her American citizenship and by choosing her Japanese citizenship it allows her the freedom to keep both!
If you are talking taxes, she would be far better off in the US. She will be paying a HELL of a lot more in taxes here than in the US.
extanker
Wow, 'colored people'. I'm not usually part of the PC police, but the last time I heard someone say 'colored people', it was an old white woman that didn't realize calling a black man a 'colored fella' was kinda racist...
Osaka is basing her choice on what she feels is best for her career, not how a country treats 'colored people'. I'm not going to judge her for it.
Yubaru
The problem isnt with the younger generation, it's with everyone else!
Not just her career, but for her life!
Pukey2
I don't get it. She's had Japanese nationality since birth. What administrative step is this? I don't see or read anything about renouncing American citizenship anywhere.
oldman_13
Good for her.
Anyone that presumes to know how she will be treated in Japan as compared to other countries is being plain ignorant.
Many people in Japan celebrate her accomplishments. Some may not but who cares the haters are hardly representative of Japan as a whole.
Good for you Naomi, just learn to speak Japanese more fluently.
Strangerland
I'm not a particularly PC guy, but 'colored' has been considered discriminatory for decades.
Strangerland
It's the declaration that dual-national Japanese children are mean to make, in which they tell the Japanese government which citizenship they intend to go forward with.
People keep trying to discount her as Japanese. She was born in Japan, to a Japanese mother, is a Japanese citizen, and as important as anything, has chosen to represent Japan. The Japanese people like her.
And yet, you have those claiming she's not Japanese, and that the Japanese are racist against her.
I think these people are projecting.
Strangerland
I haven't seen her denying any of her identities. Has anyone else?
Capuchin
To clarify. Japan DOES NOT allow for dual citizenship.
I know that in a lot of cases people who have dual nationality accept Japanese citizenship but then don't relinquish the passports for the other country. Japan usually only sends a polite letter asking you to destroy your other passport and never follows up on it. That might not be the case for a public figure like Naomi if the nationalists decide to make an example of her. Just look at what happened to the Japanese politician Rinho a few years back.
This is a good career move but a potentially bad life decision.