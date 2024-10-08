 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Naomi Osaka is out of next week's Japan Open Image: AFP
tennis

Naomi Osaka pulls out of Japan Open with back injury

1 Comment
TOKYO

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka on Monday pulled out of her home Japan Open next week because of an injury that caused her to retire from the China Open in Beijing.

"Due to injury, Naomi Osaka will not participate" in the WTA 250 tournament in the city of Osaka from October 14-20, the Japan Tennis Association said in a statement.

The 26-year-old former world number one looked in good touch as she recorded three wins at the China Open in Beijing last week.

But in her last-16 match, against eventual champion Coco Gauff, Osaka retired at the end of the second set because of a back injury.

"So I locked my back up during practice earlier and honestly wasn't sure if I could even play but I just wanted to try," she said on social media.

"Unfortunately things just got progressively worse during the match."

Osaka's last WTA tournament appearance in her home country was a fleeting one, two years ago at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

She won a first-round match after one game when opponent Daria Saville retired.

Osaka then withdrew with abdominal pains before her second-round match.

It was her last tournament before taking leave to give birth to her daughter Shai in July 2023.

Osaka returned to the tour in January this year but has struggled to recapture the form that saw her win two Australian and two U.S. Opens between 2018 and 2021.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

*Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka on Monday pulled out of her home Japan Open*

First, it’s a stretch to claim that Japan is Naomi’s home when she hasn’t resided here since she was three. Reuters rightfully deleted “home” from its report.

Second, I hope Naomi’s absence doesn’t result in less coverage of the tournament by JT.

https://www.reuters.com/sports/tennis/osaka-pulls-out-japan-open-with-back-injury-2024-10-07/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog