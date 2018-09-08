Naomi Osaka wins U.S. Open after Serena Williams penalized a game

Serena Williams was penalized a game for calling the chair umpire a thief during an extended argument as the U.S. Open women's final descended into chaos, with fans booing and play delayed before Naomi Osaka wrapped up a 6-2, 6-4 victory for her first Grand Slam title.
The biggest issue for Williams on the scoreboard Saturday was that she was outplayed by a younger version of herself in Osaka, a 20-year-old who is the first player from Japan to win a major singles tennis title.
What this match will forever be remembered for is the way Williams clashed with chair umpire Carlos Ramos, demanding an apology after he initially warned her for receiving coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches.
Editor's note: Story will be updated shortly.
bearandrodent
Just saw this live - I’ve completely utterly lost respect for Serena. Well done Naomi!!
runner3
Too bad it ended this way Osaka deserved to win she outplayed Williams.
Ganbare Japan!
Yesssssss! What a game from Naomi-chan!! Unbelievable! Only lost 1 set in whole tournaments. First Japanese to ever win a major title! She will be Japan's number one hero now, and will send the spirit of disaster victims soaring. Serena Williams is a bad sport and should now retire. Naomi-chan has arrived!
Speed
Well, well, well, Japan's got itself a Grand Slam Champion!
I hope Naomi she stays pure and dignified and never turns into the ranting and raving type of person Serena displayed to be yesterday.
Dango bong
maybe she can learn to speak japanese now
TrevorPeace
As JT's editor says, let's wait for the final word.
Love tennis. Serena probably deserved to lose, either way, but let's let the court be cleared.