FILE - Naomi Osaka of Japan returns a shot to Amanda Anisimova of the United States during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sept. 4, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
tennis

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Auckland WTA event to play for Japan at the United Cup

WELLINGTON, New Zealand

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand in January to instead play for Japan in the United Cup.

The four-time major winner had agreed in September to start her 2026 season in Auckland, where she reached the final earlier this year.

She contacted Auckland tournament director Nicolas Lamperin to say she had changed her mind and would instead begin her preparation for the Australian Open in Australia.

Former No. 1-ranked Osaka will combine with Shintaro Mochizuki in the Japan team for the Jan 2-11 United Cup in Perth. Japan is drawn to play Britain and Greece in group play.

The Australian Open, the first tennis Grand Slam event of the year, starts Jan 18 at Melbourne Park.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

