 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Saudi Boxing Inoue Picasso
Japan's Naoya Inoue, left, punches Alan Picasso of Mexico during a boxing match for the unified WBC IBF WBO WBA super bantamweight world title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (AP Photo)
boxing

Inoue and Nakatani both win to set up potential Japanese super fight

0 Comments
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

Undisputed super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue outpointed Alan David Picasso on Saturday to set up a potential pound-for-pound super fight with Junto Nakatani.

Three-weight world champion Nakatani also beat Sebastian Hernandez Reyes on points on the card in Saudi Arabia after making his debut in the division.

The two victories set up a much-anticipated clash in 2026 that would be the biggest fight in Japanese boxing history.

“Both of us had a very good win tonight,” Inoue (32-0, 27 KOs) told DAZN. “We will have to wait and see. But for the Japanese fans, you can expect something very good.”

Fighting on the “Night of the Samurai” card in Riyadh, the 32-year-old Inoue won by unanimous decision against Mexican Picasso 120-108, 119-109, 117-111.

It was a dominant performance from the four-division champion dubbed the “Monster”, who is strengthening his claim to the title of the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world. Inoue was congratulated in the ring afterward by undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

The 27-year-old Nakatani (32-0, 24 KOs) also enhanced his reputation after vacating his two belts at bantamweight to move from 118 lbs to 122 lbs.

He overcame another Mexican in Hernandez Reyes 115-113, 115-113 and 118-110.

Inoue also suggested a possible fight with super flyweight champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez “if he can fight at super bantamweight.”

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel